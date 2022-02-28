Ben Shuford passed away peacefully Jan. 6, 2022 at the age of 92. Ben was born in Texas Nov. 19, 1929.
He was married to his loving spouse Marlene for over 60 years. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last October.
Ben enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego. After his time in the service, he attended college at the University of Houston and Cal State Los Angeles. He moved to Oregon in 1968 and began his career in the banking industry. Ben managed several different banks throughout his career along the Oregon Coast
Fine cars were a passion of Ben's. He competed in numerous rallies and races alongside his wife Marlene (aka Flash). They were also longtime members of the Porsche Club of America.
Ben was also a dedicated Rotarian, serving as the (past) president of the Rotary Club of Lincoln City several times and was a multiple-time Paul Harris Recipient as well as a benefactor of Rotary International. For many years Ben donated his time to help raise funds for college as well as several other philanthropic projects locally and internationally. An active participant in Young Life, he helped sponsor fund raisers for the club.
Ben enjoyed being a member of The Chapel by the Sea for many years.
Ben and his keen sense of humor will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances.
Ben is survived by his sons, Robert Shuford (Deborah) and Scott Shuford; two grandchildren (Jaime Lynne and Jaren) and three great-grandchildren (Londyn, Victoria and Logan). They all live in Southern California.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., April 14 at Willamette National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Young Life or Rotary International.
