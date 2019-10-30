Betty Ellingboe, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Born on November 13, 1936, Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She has passed from this life on to the next.
She will be greatly missed. We honor our time we had with her.
A Celebration of Life and potluck for Betty will be held at the North Lincoln Eagles on Nov. 9, 2019 at 4 p.m.
