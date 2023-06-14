Beverly Anne Ulbricht

Beverly “Bev” Ulbricht went to sing with the angels in Heaven after passing away peacefully on May 26, 2023. She was born Jan. 21, 1929, in Klickitat, Washington to Clem and Anne Ulbricht. Her grandfather and father were Lutheran pastors and instilled in Bev a strong Christian faith that served as her beacon throughout her life.
In 1946, Bev moved to Indiana to pursue her Bachelor of Arts in English from Valparaiso University and later received her Master of Arts in English from the renowned Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College in Vermont. Bev’s passion was in teaching others, and she served for 40 years as a high school English teacher in California and Oregon, helping students craft their writing skills and inspiring them in the pursuit of knowledge.
Upon retirement, Bev spent her winters in Mountain View, California, and her summers at “The Green Onion” cottage on the coast of Lincoln City, Oregon. She filled her time with many activities in both locations, including water aerobics, book clubs, AAUW, church and choir services, time with family and friends, and attending local theatre and art productions.
Bev loved to travel and explored every part of the world. The only continent she missed was Antarctica. She was passionate about expanding her horizons, learning new cultures, and creating memories with friends and family.
Bev’s other passion was music. She sang soprano in her church choirs and her voice was often heard ringing out among the congregation. Bev took organ lessons in college and played the organ at her home in Oregon.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Anne Ulbricht; brother, Roger Ulbricht; and nephew, Michael Ulbricht.
She is succeeded by her sister-in-law, Katherine Ulbricht; niece, Heidi Ulbricht; her husband, Brad; and their children, Molly and Ben.
A memorial service was held at 3:30 p.m. on Sat., June 10, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mountain View, California. Alta Mesa Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Beverly Ulbricht Endowed Scholarship Fund in Secondary Education at Valparaiso University.
The scripture Bev chose is from 2 Timothy 4:7 in the words of Paul, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Aunt Bev lived her life through prayer, faith and obedience and is basking in her eternal reward with Christ Jesus our Lord.
Bev was a lifelong scholar, teacher, and friend. Her brilliant mind, love of service, sophisticated style, and kindness for her many friends around the world will be truly missed by all who knew her.
