Billie Louise Mackey, 97, of Lincoln City, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born April 30, 1922 in Comanche, Texas as Billie Louis Gray. She worked on the family farm in Texas as a child with her 10 brothers and sisters.
She moved to California in the early 1940s and worked on a expediter at Lockheed Aircraft during the war. Later she managed a beauty salon for about 10 years and then was an expeditor for Olga Corp.
In retirement, Billie worked tirelessly as a volunteer in the Carson City Senior Center. After retirement she and her husband John lived in Saugus, Calif., Bolivar, Missouri, Carson City, Nevada and finally Lincoln City, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John N. Mackey, and her grandson David E. Hartsock Jr. She is survived by daughter Beverly of Gleneden Beach; her son Frank (Pattye) of Plainfield, Connecticut; brother Herman Gray of Palmdale, Calif.; sister Tommiesue Key of Abilene Texas; grandsons John Newton Mackey II (Jennifer), Clayton Edward Mackey (Rachael); granddaughter Danielle Christine Dargay; great-grandsons David Edward Hartsock III, Dawson John Dargay, Ethan Robert Mackey, Jace Connor Mackey; great-granddaughter Dana Lee Dargay and great-great grandsons Lucas John Dargay and Hunter Ray Dargay; along with numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
