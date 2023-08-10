Blake Gallie 

Blake passed away peacefully at his home in Gleneden Beach, Oregon on the morning of April 4, 2023.
He is survived by his wife Deborah; children, Meg Myhre, Craig Gallie and wife Sarah, Jill Gallie-Masaki and husband Paul, and Nathan Gallie; sister Chris Milne; nephews, Garrett and David Milne; grandchildren, Jessica, Emily and Isaac Gallie; and his ex-wife Debby Gallie.
Blake was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and transplanted to Mercer Island, Washington with his family when he was 10. He attended the University of Washington and was a reservist in the Marine Corps. In the nursery business for his entire adult life, he helped build and manage the
Furney’s Nurseries in the Seattle area for many years before coming down to Gleneden Beach, Oregon with his wife and son Nathan to build a nursery of his own. At the time of his death Blake’s Coastal Nursery, Inc had been in business for over 25 years and is now being carried on by his son Nathan.
A young man of the ‘50s, Blake loved Fats Domino, ‘On the Rebound’ by Floyd Cramer, and all of Buddy Holly; missed his Corvettes, Camel straights, and Harley Davidsons when age and practicality intervened; had great hopes for the Mariners this season; adored being a grandfather; and had to have sharp cheddar on his slice of apple pie
Over the years Blake touched the lives of many people with his easy-going, friendly nature and his generous laughter. He will truly be missed.
Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man. (S.W.Foss)
Memorial services have been private.
