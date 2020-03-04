Bonny Jean Kessler, 63, passed away February 15, 2020 in her Otis, Oregon home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 11, 1956 in McMinnville, Oregon and raised on the Salmon River.
Five years ago Bonny retired from the Lincoln County School District where she worked for 30 years. She was dedicated to helping others and she always put them first.
Bonny was a loving Wife, Daughter, Sister, Mom, Aunt, Grandma/Nana and a Dear Friend to many. She is survived by her Husband Mike Kessler, Mother Marcia Barry, Sister Peggy Gesik, two children Danny Kessler and Chrissy Cox and three grand-kids; Kellie, Kameron and Blake.
Bonny will be remembered for her beautiful smile, joyful spirit and caring heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.