With great sadness in our hearts we are announcing the passing of Brent (BJ) McCarthy on Aug 22, 2021.
BJ was a local in Lincoln City area. Recently moved to Vancouver, WA to be near his sister. We will miss his outgoing and kind nature. Always ready to keep you smiling with his wit and humor. Funeral Arrangements: TBA
