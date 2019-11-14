Bruce Edward Batey, 63, of Coos Bay, formerly of Lincoln City, passed away November 7, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Services will be announced and held at a later date in Lincoln City. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
