C. D. Buz Gossage died August 14, 2020 at the age of 90; he recently contracted COVID-19.
Buz was a wonderful, caring man, who retired recently after years of helping local seniors with their Medicare insurance at AAA Advanced Benefits in Salishan. Previously, he was a business consultant, and a pastor near Gold Beach.
He was born in Bellingham, Wash. His dad was WM Dearl Gossage and his mom was Lena Riley.
He left two grown children, four grandchildren, & four great grandchildren in the Medford area.
Buz just missed his 91st birthday (8/27), and was living at Hillside Senior Place in Lincoln City and went to the Four Square Church.
