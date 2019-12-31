Carla Ann (Kolb) Suckow, the daughter of Frances and Edwin Kolb, passed peacefully at the age of 89.
She was a wonderful mother, loving grandmother and a good friend. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Suckow Terry, her son-in-law Mark Terry, MD, her son John Suckow and her twin grandsons Nick and Charlie Terry.
Carla was born in a pioneer homestead on the Oak Grove Farm in Winnebago County, Wisconsin. She attended a one-room school on Kolb Road and graduated from Berlin High School in 1948. She would walk home every day from the one-room school and every day her grandfather would wait for her to protect her from the cows, as she made a shortcut through the stony field. And every day he would smile and ask “have you been a good scholar?”
Carla earned a Rotary scholarship and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with honors in 1952 where she met her husband, Robert. They married on December 20, 1952 in a church filled with white poinsettias and remained married until his death 50 years later.
Later, they traveled to Oregon in 1964, where they settled in Portland and raised Cindy and John in a home on Council Crest. Carla was a Home Economics teacher at both Multnomah and Robert Gray schools. Former students still remember that she always could find “something” they could be good at.
Carla was revered for her promotion of good nutrition and her tips for frugal spending. She was beloved in the neighborhood, hosting children’s costume parties and offering home-baked cookies to all visitors. Carla urged her children and their friends to pick strawberries in the backyard and make some sweet summer jam. Her family spent many wonderful weekends at their tree farm near Montinore Vineyards and fishing for salmon on the Oregon Coast.
In retirement, Carla found a new home at the beach in Salishan, where she made friends and enjoyed her work with the library foundation, American Association of University Women and her book clubs, where she was known for her themed luncheons. She loved walking down the spit to collect agates and see the herd of seals.
Carla was known for her creative approach to cooking and entertaining. She and a friend even created cookbooks with handmade paper.
Carla traveled with her sister, Mariel, to China; with her sister-in-law, Betty, to Egypt; and on her own to Spain. She was a devoted grandmother and above all else, loved time spent with Nick and Charlie. Charlie treasures his memories feeding the goldfish in Grandma’s garden. Nick remembers her warm hugs and Easter egg hunts at the beach.
Carla always recognized the good and the positive in people and encouraged them to see that for themselves. Carla was filled with youthful exuberance and shared the joys of life with everyone she met.
There will be a celebration of Carla’s life planned for family in July of next year when she would have been 90. The family will hold a private remembrance next week on Council Crest Park.
In lieu of flowers, Carla would want donations to AAUW to continue her work to raise scholarships for young women from the local high school. Checks may be made to AAUW of Oregon Special Projects Fund, PO Box 636, Lincoln City, 97367.
