Carmen Chang Lanegan was a force to be reckoned with. There wasn’t a person she encountered who did not experience the power and love in which she lived her life. It is with tremendous sadness that her family shares the news of her passing on April 6th, at the beautiful age of 82. After years of battling with her health, she is finally able to rest in peace and re-unite with her former husband, Richard Lanegan, and her sweet baby Shih Tzu, Mei-Mei. Her gentle spirit, feisty nature, and unwavering faith will be sorely missed. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.
Carmen was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 30, 1939, eventually settling her roots on the Oregon Coast. She was the glue of the Lanegan ‘Ohana — so much so, that her sisters followed in her footsteps to remain close to her. She was a kind soul and reveled in caring for others. Through her nursing career and entrepreneurial ventures in owning two Curves, Carmen was an example of a strong, altruistic woman.
In her free time, Carmen enjoyed spending hours in her garden, tending to her array of plants and flowers, many of which had Asian elements. When she wasn’t creating magic with her green thumb, she could be found skunking people left and right in one of her favorite games, Cribbage. Or quilting a beautiful piece for a beloved friend or family member.
Carmen married Richard W. Lanegan on Aug. 8, 1959, and together they raised four children. She is survived by her children; Riki Lanegan, Bonnie (Joseph) Katich, Christopher Lanegan, and Sean (Jennifer) Lanegan. She is also survived by her brother Augustin (Caryn) Lactaoen and sisters: Frances (Elliott) Higgins and Celeste (Paul) O’Brien. She was fortunate to experience a long, beautiful life that graced her with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom looked up to her and admired her for her strength and the way she set an example. She will be remembered for her patience, humility, and the enduring love she held for her family.
We remember and celebrate her life at Mass which will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, followed by a reception in the parish hall at St. Augustine Church in Lincoln City, Ore. — 1139 NW U.S. 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Family and friends are welcome.
