Carol Anne Rohlfing-Rosen was taken to her heavenly home on Feb. 18, 2023, at the age of 79 years. She passed away peacefully at her Lincoln City, Oregon home with her husband Scott and son Paul at her bedside.
She was born Carol Brookens on June 14, 1943, in Portland, Oregon to Roland and Jardis Brookens. Carol attended school in the Portland area, graduating from Beaverton High School in 1961. After graduating, she took a job with U.S. Bank in Portland.
On July 30, 1969, Carol married Lawrence F. Rohlfing who had five children from a previous marriage. On Dec. 27, 1974, son Paul Rohlfing was born to Carol and Larry. They moved to Lincoln City, Oregon in 1981 where Larry became the pastor at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. During Larry’s 20-year ministry at St. Peter the Fisherman, 1981 to 2001, Carol served the church as a Sunday School teacher, vocal and handbell choir member and as an active member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
During those years, Carol was also employed in Lincoln City as a bank teller at Bank of America and First Interstate Bank, a job she very much enjoyed because she got to meet and talk with many of the city’s residents. Carol also volunteered at Oceanlake Elementary school in Lincoln City for 10 years, correcting student papers.
Carol returned to school from 1988-1991, attending Oregon Coast Community College, studying music theory, music history and voice.
Her husband Larry passed away in 2012, also at the age of 79 years.
On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019, Carol was married to Scott H. Rosen of Depoe Bay, Oregon.
Carol’s passion was singing. She joined the Portland Symphonic Choir while still in high school and was at that time the youngest vocalist ever to be accepted for membership. Carol was a member of the Portland Philharmonic Chorale and performed in their “Best of Broadway” concert in 1967. In 1968 she again performed with the Portland Chorale in another “Best of Broadway” concert. While employed in Portland with U.S. Bank, she sang in the U.S. Bank choir. She performed with the Honolulu Symphony Chorus during their 2002-2003 season. She was a soloist at St. Peter the Fisherman as well as at other local churches, using her vocal gift at many weddings and funerals. She was a soprano soloist for the Midway Chorus, performing in Handel’s Messiah from 1982 through 2014. She was an accomplished vocalist and performed at numerous events in the Lincoln City community as well other local Oregon coastal communities.
Carol is survived by her husband Scott Rosen; son Paul Rohlfing; sister Janice Klein; brothers, Dennis Brookens and Bruce Brookens; stepchildren, Mary Kadow, Ellen Thomas, Ann Tressler, Jim Rohlfing and David Rohlfing; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Rohlfing; mother Jardis Brookens; and her father Roland (Buz) Brookens.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., May 20, 2023, at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church, 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Those wishing to attend may RSVP to St. Peter the Fisherman Church at stpeterlc@yahoo.com so that adequate seating may be planned. After the memorial service, all are welcome to attend a lunch served in the church education building.
