Caroline Stevens, age 87, passed away August 27, 2019, after a long illness.
Caroline moved to her lovely log cabin home, high above D Lake more than a quarter of a century ago. She was a principal in establishing many organizations in Lincoln City. As a member of an early board of four C’s (now Lincoln City Cultural Center), she researched how to become a 501-c3 and single-handedly acquired that status.
Caroline helped establish the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, introduced a second L.C. Toastmasters group and worked with Kathleen Parks to start the L.C. Red Hat Ladies (Bodacious Beach Beauties).
Caroline served on the early board of the museum and later worked as secretary with curator Libby Durlin. As Director of Hospice Care in Newport, she commuted over Cape Foulweather in every type of weather. She was the first hostess for the Elder Hostel program at the Inn at Spanish Head, an outstanding Whale Watch volunteer on Cape Foulweather, and co-founder of the “Gemini Birthday Ladies.”
Caroline was an excellent square dancer. It was at a dance that she met the man who would become her life partner, Wayne King.
A memorial service for this remarkable lady will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
