Charles Felton Heater was born on Parrot Mountain, Yamhill County, Oregon, on Jan. 15, 1922. After moving to Newberg in 1928 and graduating from high school in 1940, he met the love of his life, Emma, and was married for 78 years. Chuck joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific for 3 years during World War II. Chuck and Emma raised 2 boys, Ray and Frank, in Rose Lodge, Oregon. He worked in logging for 30 years, built 2 homes, and retired at age 55. After Emma died in 2019, Chuck moved to Bend, Oregon to live with his son Ray. Chuck died November 21, 2021, in Bend. He is survived by his 2 sons, Frank and Ray, and their families.
Pleasant View Cemetery, Sherwood, Oregon, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Family welcomes all who wish to attend.
