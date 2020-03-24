Born June 29, 1930, passed away February 28, 2020, at the age of 89. She lived in Dayton, Oregon. She grew up in Beaverton, Oregon, with her family, and graduated from Beaverton high School. She met her husband George in Lincoln City, Oregon, and they were married on April 21, 1951.
She is survived by her sons Michael and Jeffrey Steer, their wives; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dena Raydman of Colorado Springs; and brother Donald (Don) Wilson of Cornelis, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Steere (2014) and sons Douglasd (Doug) (1979) and Mark Steer (2014).
Charlotte worked for 30 years as the Secretary of Taft High School. After retiring, Charlotte and George, as well as their dear friend Marcy Taylor, started worldwide traveling. Their adventures included traveling to China, Kenya, Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Hong Kong, Argentina, Tahiti, Panama, Fiji, Chile, Greece, Israel, Turkey, Canada, and the majority of the United States. Georg and Charlotte also enjoyed many trips to their second home in Yuma, Arizona, spending time with Don and Dena.
Charlotte and George lived on the Siletz river, where they raised their four boys. Their home was only accessible by boat, which made raising cattle quite the adventure at times.
In addition to jet-setting, Charlotte enjoyed gardening and reading; and was active in the community, volunteering at Driftwood public Library and with Hospice. There will be a private family memorial.
