Cleo Baker Buchanan passed from this life on June 27, 2022. She was born Jan. 14, 1928.
Cleo will be remembered for a life of generosity and service. She kept her family close and provided a lifetime of loving care to each of her children and grandchildren. She lived in service to friends, always understanding and helping as needed. Many are the recipients of her lovingly giving of herself, including handmade quilts, amazing food, lessons, and letters of comfort. She enthusiastically served her church in many positions throughout her life.
Cleo lived in Whale Cove/Depoe Bay for 35 years, from 1984 to 2019.
Cleo was married to Phil Buchanan in 1945 in the Manti temple in Utah. Phil preceded her in death in 2007. Cleo is survived by – and will be missed by her children Bryce (Diana Beebe), Karen (John Jones), Debi (Rick Winder), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Cleo is interred at Eastlawn Memorial in Provo, Utah where a private family ceremony has been held. A Memorial celebration of Cleo’s life will be held at a later date.
