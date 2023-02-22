Colleen Merree Jordan

Colleen was born Feb. 9, 1937 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Radaleah Eiler and Russell Pierce. She was raised on a farm far from the fast-paced city life.
She began working for Phillips 66 after graduating from high school. It was there she met her soul mate, Stephen Jordan. They moved to Galveston, Texas, where Steve started working for Aramco in 1980. The job provided a wonderful life of travel and adventure to many places including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
In 1981 they traveled to Central America to adopt their child, Kenneth D. Jordan. They believed in the strength of their love, enough to overcome the challenges and bring this life into theirs. Colleen was a devoted, engaged and compassionate mother, she would love to cook lunch for Kenneth's fellow high school students.
She and Steve retired to the Oregon Coast in 1995, where she enjoyed socializing with family and friends, celebrating holidays/birthdays, her dog, Barkley and watching NBA games in her Warriors jersey.
She passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2023.
She is survived by her son Kenneth; his partner Rebecca; one granddaughter Elizabeth Marree Jordan; and grandsons, Tristan, William and Maxwell.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on March 6, 2023 at the Lincoln City Congregational Church, 2435 NW Oar Place, Lincoln City.
