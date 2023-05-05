Conde Victoria Radons, our dearest Gammi, passed away on April 16, 2023. She was born on Jan. 5, 1946, in Modesto, California. She graduated from Downey High School in 1963 and married high school sweetheart Mike Radons. Together, they celebrated 59 years of marriage. They welcomed twin daughters in 1964 and worked together at their family Hertz franchise in the Modesto airport.
In 2000, Conde and Mike moved to the Oregon Coast, where they enjoyed walking their poodles on the beach. Gammi loved antiquing, gardening, decorating and painting, and a 5 o’clock martini. She enjoyed historical romance novels, Stephen King, horror movies, Hallmark Christmas movies, and celebrating family birthdays at Gallucci’s Pizzeria. Our Gammi was a loving and proud wife, mother, and grandmother who could always be counted upon to tell you “the real deal.”
Conde was preceded in death by parents, John and Florence Graham; younger brother Craig Graham; and son-in-law Steve Cronan.
She is survived by her loving husband Mike Radons; poodles, Boudy and Zuno; daughters, Sheree Cronan and Anni (Mike) Mestnik; granddaughter Monica (Luis) Collazo; grandsons, Adam (Morgan) DeLain and Michael DeLain; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Nicky, Lucy, Leo, Hudson, and Nova.
