Danell Hamilton Martin

Danell was born in Salem, Oregon and was the only child of Helen (Lutz) and Dan Hamilton. She attended Salem schools, graduating from North Salem High. On Dec. 30, 1955, she married Larry C. Martin, her high school sweetheart. They were married for 65 years.
During her husband’s military career, she lived in South Carolina, Alaska, Colorado, and Virginia before returning to Oregon and Lincoln City in 1996, where she and Larry lived until they moved to Salem in 2018. She worked as a secretary, starting at Sears in Salem and Eugene and ending at Northern Virginia Community College where she also took classes and earned her Associate of Arts Degree.
Danell loved reading and enjoyed sharing her favorites with others. She recorded family visits and activities in a variety of creatively written diaries and albums and was exceptionally creative in designing her many works of embroidery. She volunteered regularly in community activities and devoted more than twenty years to the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, where she greeted visitors, catalogued artifacts, and served on the Board of Directors as Vice President, President, and Treasurer. Important in her life, were her family members and her friends.
She is survived by her daughter Anne Colon; sons, Dan and Jack and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry and eldest son Tom.
Those who wish to make a contribution in Danell’s name, can do so to the North Lincoln County Historical Museum at 4907 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367.
