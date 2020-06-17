Darien Rose was born in Honolulu, Hawaii July 17, 1979, joining the Myrick family of Marcus, Sherri and sister Desirie.
At 3 months old her family returned to the mainland and settled in Canby, Oregon. Darien grew surrounded by a large extended family of great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She learned to care for and ride horses and play soccer.
Her parents divorced. When her mother remarried, they moved to Auburn, Washington. She continued in school, soccer and made lifelong friendships.
In her life she journeyed through a few states and then returned to Oregon. She lived most of her adult life in Hubbard, Corvallis and Lincoln City.
Of the many jobs she worked she finally found her favorite in Lincoln City as a school bus driver. She loved interacting with the kids and felt her co-workers were like family.
Darien had the ability to make good friendships everywhere she went. She liked to make things with her hands such as crocheting, beading and diamond painting.
She is survived by her children Jagan, Dyani, and Cielo, her mother Sherri, father Marcus, sister Desirie, ex-husbands Fernando and Mateo, fiancée Alberto, extended family and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.