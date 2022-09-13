Darlene Reynolds, of Lincoln City, Oregon, has passed away. Pacific View Memorial is attempting to locate any next of kin.
Online Poll
Do you say grace before each meal?
You voted:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Update: Planned Public Safety Power Outage in Lincoln County
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- Most Viewed / End of en Era: Lincoln City's North IGA store closes
- Update / OSP responds to road rage shooting, requesting public assistance, arrest conducted
- Wildfire Watch Update: Public Safety Power Outages
- Be Aware of Bears: Attack prompts awareness advisory
- Be Prepared: Utilities alerting thousands to be ready for wildfire-related power shutoffs
- All Burning Closed: Heightened fire danger in Lincoln County
- Collision: Driver collides with police car, arrested
- Devils Lake Health: Grass carp to help manage waterway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.