David Lawrence Ahlson, Sr., 80, passed away on February 2, 2019. David died in his Lincoln City home of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born January 31, 1939 in Portland, Ore. to Virgil E. Ahlson and Velma McClellan Ahlson. David graduated from Parkrose Senior High School in 1957 before attending Portland and Portland State Universities.
David married Phyllis Raney on July 8, 1960 in Molalla, Ore. David and Phyllis raised two children: David Lawrence Ahlson, II and Ida (Ahlson) Adams.
David served 21 years in the United States Air Force, 17 years as co-owner of Double A Electronics. Throughout his military tenure, David was stationed in Lewistown, Mont., Mt. Hebo, Ore., Savannah, Ga., Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, Goose Bay Air Force Base in Labrador, Canada, Blaine, Wash., Iceland, Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas and Cape Lisburne, Alaska.
David worked at Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City for 12 years and was a member of Elk’s Lodge #1886, and the North Lincoln Fire District. He enjoyed electronics, computer games, flying his own plane and his grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his mother and father, Velma Ahlson and Virgil Ahlson, his identical twin brother Dale C. Ahlson Sr., sister-in-law Lois (Raney) Ahlson and brother’s-in-law Ronald Cox and Roy Raney.
David is survived by his wife Phyllis (Raney) Ahlson of Lincoln City, Ore. brother Dennis Ahlson of Gresham, Ore., mother-in-law Millie Kimball of Molalla, Ore., sister-in-law Dottie Cox of Molalla, Ore., son David L. Ahlson (Sandy) of Troutdale, Ore., daughter Ida L. Adams of McMinnville, Ore., brother-in-law Stan Raney (Kay) of Oregon City, Ore., along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Military Service and Celebration will be held on September 19, 2019 at 2 p.m., located at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
