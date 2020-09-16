June 24, 1950 - Sept. 4, 2020
Dave Lawrence Shafer (DLS) age 70, of Gleneden Beach formally of Kansas City, MO and Portland, OR passed away.
Dave was a graduate of Parkrose High School in 1968 and received his BS from Portland State University in 1972, MBA 1978.
Since retirement Dave’s passions have included gambling, fishing, Kansas City Chiefs football, and supporting the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
While attending college in Portland, Dave began working nights at banks specializing in check clearing operations processing centers.
In 1980, Dave responded to an ad in the newspaper that Arthur Young had placed looking for someone to start up a National Cash Management Consulting Practice based in Kansas City, MO. He got the job, and he and his wife Julie relocated to Kansas City where they would call their home until 2005, making it their adopted home.
For 25 Years Dave ran Ernst and Young’s (EY) Cash management Consulting Practices, which to this day, continues to be one of the most profitable parts of the practice.
Dave retired from EY in 2006. While at EY, Dave flew almost daily for those 25 years managing projects all over the USA.
For years he was Delta Airlines #1 Frequent Flier, and was the first person ever to achieve 10 million frequent flier miles on Delta. When the movie “Up in the Air” with George Clooney was filmed, the rumor was that the producer called Dave to ask what that lifestyle was really all about.
Thousands of successful business professionals throughout the world were fortunate to have Dave as their first leader. From traders in New York, Compliance Consultants in Dallas, Chief Operating Officers of Banks in North Dakota, CFO’s in Asia, Sales and Risk Managers in Atlanta, and countless others,. they all began their first jobs out of college working for Dave.
Dave taught the values of integrity, hard work, and embodied the work hard/play hard mindset.
Dave was preceeded in death by his mother, Julia Holman Shafer Kunz Larson; by father, Jack Spenser Shafer; and by brother, Douglas Holman Shafer.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart Julie, to whom he was married for 48 years. She is/was and will always be his rock.
Due to the current COVID 19 crisis there are no plans for a public memorial service at this time. If desired friends may make donations in Dave’s name to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport OR 97365. Condolences to the family may be sent to Julie Shafer: P.O. Box 252, Gleneden Beach OR 97388
