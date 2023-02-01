Dean Coppage, of Otis, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023 surrounded by loving family. Living on the Central Coast for decades, Dean was well respected in the community at large and in the commercial development and building industries. He enjoyed and took pride in being a part of the revitalization and renewal of several areas of Lincoln City over the years.
Dean was a dedicated family man and a fierce protector of those he loved. We will miss him always and remember him forever.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023. The location is Faith Baptist Church, 5750 N Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Flowers are welcome to be sent directly to the church, or in lieu of flowers donations in his honor can be made to your favorite charity. Thank you.
