Deana Kay Birdsong

Deana “Deanie” Kay Birdsong, 76, of Otis, Oregon, died peacefully, surrounded by family, June 29, 2023 at her home in Otis.
She was born March 11, 1947 to Norma (Tuggle) and Richard Miller in Coffeyville, Kansas, and raised in Midland, Texas with her brother Richard and sisters, Sharon, Vickie and Linda.
On April 27, 1973, Deanie married the love of her life, Lloyd Birdsong, in Parsons, Kansas. They later moved to Chula Vista, California where they raised Linnie, Diane and Richard. Deanie was a homemaker and helped with the pitching school, Birdie’s School of Fastpitch.
Deanie, in her younger years enjoyed basketball, track, soccer and softball. She loved to cook and bake and loved her family. She enjoyed watching all of her children play sports, never missing an event. She was happiest when surrounded by loved ones.
She’s survived by her children, Linnie (Tracy), Diane, Richard (Denise), and Shawnee (Bob); her grandchildren, Ashley (Michael), Timothy, Jarrod (Hollie), Alec, Caitlyn, Cassidy (Vince), Triston (Sydney), Abbigail (Ramiro), Deagan, and KayLee; her great-grandchildren, Bella, Cadence, Ayden, Lillie, and Mason; and her fur babies Toadie, Dexter and Wolfie.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 8, 2023 at 3565 NE West Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, Oregon.
