Debby Metz, born Debby Wisniewski, passed away peacefully from cancer in her home surrounded by family on May 10, 2023. She was 64.
Debby lived her entire life in Depoe Bay and raised her family there, on the homestead she grew up on. She found deep joy in gardening, as well as cooking and baking, usually while listening to and singing along to the likes of Carole King or Bette Midler. She also enjoyed beach walks with her dog, agate collecting, clam digging and visits from her kids and grandkids. She was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones.
During the course of her life, she co-owned and operated Neptune's Reserve fish market, a bakery/coffee shop, and volunteered year after year on Depoe Bay’s annual Fleet of Flowers, as well as the Salmon Bake. She was an active member of the community and a hard worker.
She is survived by her husband Mike Metz, daughter Nicole and son Jason, two grandsons Eli and Julien, sister Bobbie, and mother Robin.
Donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
