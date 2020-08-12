Deborah Joan Donnelly Kollodge was born August 18, 1951 in Arlington, Massachusetts. She passed away July 25, 2020 at her home in Lincoln City, Oregon at the age of 68 from cancer.
Deb was fourth in line in an Irish family of seven children – she had many entertaining childhood stories from there, as one can imagine! In her teen years she got a job working as a switchboard operator for “Ma Bell” telephone company.
After she met and married the love of her life, Jerry Kollodge, they made a move to Boulder, Colorado. There, Deb took computer-related courses and accepted a position as a software support and implementation specialist with Small System Design.
Many ski trips and hunting adventures were experienced in the beautiful Rocky Mountains throughout their time in Boulder. She gained three step-children, and later was “Grandma Deb” to five.
Deb and Jerry moved to Sisters, Oregon in 1993. She loved the great outdoors and nature.
They took several cross country trips in their RV visiting family, friends and attending sport shows to showcase Jerry’s personally designed fishing rods.
Deb was very active in the community of Sisters. She served on the City Council, and her time as Acting Mayor was also a big feather in her cap. Many hours were dedicated to volunteering at the Sisters Chamber of Commerce, and working with the Community Action Team of Sisters (CATS).
Deb even rode along in the City garbage truck pick-up routes to figure out a more logical and efficient system. When city street lamps were needed, Deb wrote grants and got it done. She received the award of Citizen of the Year, volunteered in the school’s computer lab, and helped to fundraise for the Village Green playground.
After Jerry passed away, Deb volunteered as a Parks Camp Host for a couple seasons.
In 2011 Deb and her sister Maureen moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. Deborah quickly became involved in her new community - she was a “volunteer extraordinaire”at the Cultural Center, provided tax assistance for people at the Community Center, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance Program advisor, was an Officer, “Madame Treasurer” at the Eagles Lodge, wrote the newsletter for the Walking Group, and along with Maureen started a Mahjong group.
Deb was sure to make time for family gatherings, playing games, fun trips and cruises – all of which she enjoyed immensely.
Deborah had a big heart and generous spirit, and she helped many people in various ways. Listening and empathizing were strong suits, and she was able to give gentle, unsolicited advice without a person even being aware that she was doing it.
Deb was fun-loving and funny... all loved hearing her joyful laugh. She was definitely not one to complain. And as we all know; she was wicked smart! We have all learned a lot from Deb. She will be missed and loved forever.
Deborah is survived by her stepchildren Kristine (Philippe) Rerat, Patrick Kollodge, Bill (Mutsuko) Kollodge, grandchildren Rosita, Claire, Mack, Lily, Sage, and sisters Maureen Gallant and Catherine Daniels, brother Terrance Donnelly, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother Frances, father John, husband Jerry, and siblings Maryellen, John Jr., and Stephen.
A burial service was held at the Camp Polk Cemetery.
Hospice care was given in Lincoln City by Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Memorial contributions may be given to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, PO Box 945, Newport, OR, 97365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.