Delores was born in Bakersfield, Calif. Her parents were Barbara (Jones) Stowell and Harry Stowell. She was one of six children Delores was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vernon, Charles, Johnny, and Pete; and her sister Shirley.
Delores is survived by her three children, Tim, Tina, and Gina; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jennifer, Nick, Jessica, Tasha and Shauna; and her great grandchildren, Trinity, Brooklyn, Wesley, Jayleea, Audrey-Ann, Ellie and Lion. Delores passed peacefully with her daughter Gina and granddaughter Tasha at home in Neotsu , Oregon, near the ocean which she loved.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date.
