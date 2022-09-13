Dennis Thayer other wise known as Scooter or Papa was born July 25th, 1963 and went on to ride the highway to heaven July 9th 2022.
Dennis was the second youngest of 7 siblings. Growing up he was easy to get along with. He spent his childhood growing up in Oregon, he coast has always held a special place in his heart.
He was an all star athlete growing up. Good at every sport he played! At Taft High School he played on varsity Basketball, Baseball, and Track and Field. He was also in the stage band and killed it at the trombone. His friends called him stretch because he was so tall and lanky. He set the record for High Jump jumping 6’3” which is still held in the top 15 for the schools division!
Scooter wore many hats during his life from serving in the Air Force, manager at Alton’s tire to running crews for construction. He was the definition of a hard worker and was never afraid to get his hands dirty with his crew to get the job done. He was a proud military veteran who would of gone to fight for our country up until the day he died.
Dennis was married to his good friend Kirsta for 12 years. They had two children together, Christopher and Brittany who he loved more than life itself. They grew up watching their dad work hard so they could play hard. They enjoyed spending time at the race track, going to the lake and fishing, camping, cheering their dad on at his softball games, teaching them the proper way to bbq and enjoying their time together. Although Kirsta and him divorced they stayed good friends and spent holidays together with their children and grandchildren.
He met the love of his life as he liked to call her his sexy bitch Rubi 19 years ago where they married in front of friends and family. From that day forward she was his ride or die. Adventuring together, and building a beautiful life together which including both his and her children who became theirs. What started with adventures and dreams turned into reality when they got their own piece of heaven in the woods which was sweet as honey and quickly became favorite place to be. They made the perfect team and lived out their dreams together.
His favorite title was Papa. His kids and grand babies were the light of his life. He lived for the days of taking his 14 grand babies fishing, shooting and showing them the simple life and natures beauty. Grandsons Riley Cox and Parker Stott had the privilege to be raised a majority of their life by Nana and Papa getting to learn first hand how to be a hard worker and enjoy the simple things in life! He loved Rubis daughters DJ and Connie as his own! And his family grew as he now had 4 children along with their spouses and 14 grand babies. And he could list all of them in order!! Dennis, Kirsta and Rubi worked very hard to stay friends and become one large family spending holidays together and having family bbqs.
Scooter believed in the open door policy and friends quickly became family. Always having a partner in crime to get into trouble with. He loved fishing, being the life of the party, riding his shovel head, fishing some more, listening to music, having Scooby snacks with his grand babies, adventuring with his wife, spending time at their piece of paradise in Bull Lake and sitting around a camp fire with friends and family talking and laughing.
Dennis is survived by his wife Rubi, his children Christopher, Brittany, DJ and Connie, his grandchildren Riley, Parker and the 12 grand babies, his brothers and sisters, many friends who he considered family and his dog tank.
Memorial Service for Dennis will be September 24th 2022 at the VFW post 1435 in Spokane Valley Washington at 2 pm.
