Deryl L. Ingraham

Deryl, 87, of Otis, passed away quietly surrounded by his family August 22nd in Lincoln City. He was born in Newberg, OR, completed elementary school at Gibbs, a one-room school house and high school in Newberg, in the 1950s, Deryl and his family moved to Portland, OR, where he and his dad worked at Reynolds Aluminum until their retirements, respectively. Deryl served in the Navy from 1952 to 1960, receiving an honorable discharge.
At 23, he met Nina Hutchinson, (aka Jackie) a 15-year-old sophomore at Franklin High School. Accused of robbing the cradle, he married in 1958 and moved into their first home near Gresham, OR. They moved only three times during their 63 years of marriage. They had three children: Donna Binder of Aloha, OR, Keith and Michael Ingraham of Beaverton, OR. Two granddaughters, Cassondra Sauv’e and Annalyse Shabasson and two great-grandchildren: Lorelai and Elisha Shabasson. All of them called him “Papa.”
Throughout his life, Deryl enjoyed gardening and flowers. He liked taking his friends and kin ocean fishing across the bar at Depoe Bay. To him, nothing was as exciting as catching a big salmon, or even bigger, a 75-pound halibut.
Soon after he retired, Deryl and Jackie moved to property in Otis and Deryl kept busy cutting firewood, and more firewood! He volunteered for the American Red Cross, assisting in blood drawing, and awaking in the night to assist survivors of fires and floods. He joined R.S.V.P. (Retired Seniors Volunteer Persons) at Samaritan Hospital. He minded the gift shop every Saturday and escorted patients to appointments. Twice every summer, he took his John Deere garden tractor to Antique Powerland in Brooks, OR, where he competed and won several ribbons. The Ingraham’s fondest memories while the kids were living at home was going on camping trips and visiting state parks, nearly all of them this side of the Rockies.
Deryl was proud of his accomplishments and had a sense of humor. A few days after he passed, the phone rang. Jackie answered it to a strange voice saying “Hi, Gramma, what’s up?” Realizing it was a prank phone call, Jackie said “Grampa died Sunday, send money!” The caller hung up.
