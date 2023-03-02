Deserie Warthen was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on Dec. 18, 1981 to Lynne A. Damofle and Mark A Thomore. She and her two sisters were adopted by Deborah M. Warthen on June 8, 1990.
Deserie passed away on Jan. 14, 2023 in Tacoma, Washington.
There will be a memorial for Deserie at 2 p.m. on March 4, 2023 at New Life Foursquare church in Lincoln City, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.