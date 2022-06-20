Diane Kennedy of Gleneden Beach, Ore., a member of Unity Church, passed away on June 7, 2022, at the age of 71. She was born on Nov. 10, 1950, to Byrd A. and Sybil (Faircloth) McFarlin in Jacksonville, Texas.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Diane was the type of woman that would put the world on hold to help others and to make others feel loved. Diane was always happy and smiling. Her smile would absolutely light up the room. Her warm smile, generosity, great cooking, devotion to her family and her loving heart will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Kennedy III; daughters Lori Gatson (Mark) of Midland, Mich., Monica (Corey) Wilson of Chapel, Fla.; son Mark (Christhiane) Kennedy of Sedona, Ariz.; sister Debbie (Mike) Grissom of Silsbee, Texas; brother Raymond (Ann) McFarlin of Buna, Texas; grandchildren Kaylie Danielson, Brooke Calvert, David Kennedy, and Lauren Nuez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Ryan McCarty.
In leu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.