Dolores Elizabeth Morgan (Cook) passed away October 5, 2020 after having spent a glorious weekend being loved by her family.
She was born in Lane, Kansas December 13, 1927 to Glenn and Geneva Cook. The family, which included her younger brother Tom, relocated to California to escape the Dust Bowl. There, Dolores graduated from Mt. Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley.
After WWII, the family moved to Portland, OR. Dolores began employment at Portland Gas & Coke utilizing her shorthand skills, and forever rendering her handwriting illegible.
It was there that she met her husband, Guy “Jack” Morgan. They were married February 14, 1947.
They settled in the Garden Home area of Portland and began building and raising their family of 5. Dolores took the name Garden Home seriously, as this is where her love of gardening took root. Her children recall being sent outside in the summer with tweezers to remove aphids from her roses, along with weeding the rest of the garden.
When it was too rainy to garden, she always had a book to read, in which she would completely lose herself. This was when the children knew to ask for that extra cookie or snack. The answer would always be “yes.”
In 1965, the family moved to Lincoln City, to the house on the hill. She rejoined the work force, trying her hand at the department store, shoe store, fabric store and lumber yard. From the late 60’s to early 80’s, she became known as “Mogo”, caring for many local children at her day home. After Guy retired, Dolores took up baking for Cafe Roma, finally lending credence to her Cook heritage.
No matter where she was or what else she was doing, Dolores was always singing. The choir loft of St. Augustine’s was her home for at least 40 years. Everyone (anxiously) waited for her to hit that single, high, note in “Oh Holy Night” at Christmas Eve Midnight Mass.
She was dedicated to the Lincolnaires. Every possible Tuesday, she was at the Senior Center to lend her voice. Dolores’ finest vocal outlet was with the Lincoln Pops. Their monthly dances gave her the opportunity to shine.
Yet for all her loves and interests, family was where her heart lived. She nursed both of her parents, and her husband, for end of life. She doted on her baby brother. She stole the hearts of her husband, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all of her nieces, nephew, cousins and extended family. And she loved all of the “unwanted by others” dogs and cats that she gained over the years.
Friendship was serious business to her; she was a good neighbor who had even better neighbors. A good piece of her heart was left behind when her neighbors, dear friends and home had to be abandoned this past year. Her family wishes to thank all of these friends and neighbors who were always there to help her and keep her company.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Guy. She is survived by her baby brother, Tom (Jean); son Dan (Martha); daughters Sue (Don) and Nancy (Aaron); grandchildren Martina, Erika (Clyde), Malachi (Angelina), Joshua (Brandi), Sarah (Dylan), Kaytlin (Brendon), Jesse (Emily); great grandchildren: Jacob, Mathew, Kylie, Makayla Rose, Makayla Sue, Ella, Jordan, Elizabeth, Shannon, and Nathaniel & Tyler; her nieces Leslie and Sharon, and nephew Tom Jr., as well as her beloved cousins, extended family, and of course her pup, Bella.
“In my heart, I hear you sing, again.”
