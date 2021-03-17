Dona Gilbo Morris died on March 2, 2021 at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Robert Morris who died in December of 2018. Her son Matthew and daughter-in-law Kathryn of Roanoke VA. and daughter Meredith of Lincoln City survive her.
After graduating with honors from Monroe High School, Monroe, Wisconsin she attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Deciding to become a nurse she then received a diploma from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Chicago. She also received a B.S. from the University of Illinois and an M.S. from the University of California.
She was on the faculty of the College of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin, Madison as well as supervisor of the cardiovascular unit at University Hospital. She pioneered this position as a Nurse Clinician to allow her to have responsibility over the area where she taught students.
Additionally she was a national speaker for the American Heart Association, receiving a distinguished service award from the Association. During this time she authored articles, gave nationwide workshops and speeches and served on numerous university, statewide and national committees.
After her marriage in 1969 to Robert Morris, a VA hospital administrator, she expanded her career to include his two young children and moves to various areas of the country in conjunction with his career. She was a research associate at the University of Missouri, on the faculty of Christopher Newport University in Virginia where she developed a unique program on “The Biology of Aging”. She was also an historical interpreter at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, which she found a delightful change.
After retirement and moving to Salishan on the Oregon coast she became a member and subsequent Chair of the Board of Salishan Leaseholders. She also served on the Boards of the Lincoln County Children’s Advocacy Center and the American Association of University Women. She chaired the annual Home Tour of the latter organization.
Mrs. Morris was a committed fan and board member of the Cascade Head Music Festival in Lincoln City. In 1999 she became Executive Director of the Festival. Under her leadership the Festival again became a dynamic entity and in 2002 she and Music Director Sergiu Luca shared the Lincoln City’s “Excellence in the Arts Award” for their leadership of the Festival. The following year she was given the “Super Seniors” award by West Coast Bank.
In 2010 she and her husband moved to the Mirabella in Portland and became active members of that community. They sponsored three musical presentations with proceeds supporting the Employee’s Scholarship Fund. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to this fund or to the Resident Assistance Fund of Mirabella Portland at 3550 S. Bond Ave. Portland, OR 97239.
Decedent was cremated at Riverview Abbey in Portland, Oregon. No service is being held at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.