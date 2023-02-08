Donald Michael Foultner, passed away, Jan. 23, 2023 at home. Don was born Oct. 9, 1953, in San Diego, California, to Wesley and Nancy Foultner. Don married Tamara Enbusk on Aug. 25, 1978 in Clatskanie, Oregon. He attended Clatskanie High School in Clatskanie, Oregon, and later attended Treasure Valley Community College, where he played football.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. He was a member of the Eagles, and attended St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. His favorite memory in life was his wedding day, when he married the love of his life, Tammy.
Don is survived by his father Wesley Foultner; son Shawn Foultner; daughter Ashleigh Foultner; sister Sharon McGlone; brothers, John Foultner, Daniel Foultner, Wesley Foultner, and Kevin Foultner; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Tammy Foultner, and his mother Nancy Foultner.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thurs., March 2, 2023 at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church, S.W. 14th & Hwy 101, Lincoln City. All are welcome to join family and friends for a light lunch after the service.
