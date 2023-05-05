In the words of Lewis and Clark - Scenes of visionary enchantment would never have an end.
Therefore living in both worlds, the mountains of Idaho and on the coast of Oregon was a dream for Don and therefore became a sweet, successful reality.
Donald Ralph Rogers was born on March 6,1945 in Needles, California and passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 in Gleneden, Oregon.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Connie Rogers of Nampa, Idaho.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife and college sweetheart, Linda Rae (Flagg) Rogers of 56 years; children, Teresa “Terri” Catherine Campbell (Jon Stoner) of Pocatello, Idaho and Darin Donald Rogers of Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren, Kayla (Campbell) Gallegos, Kristin Campbell, and Paige Eldridge; great grandchildren, Carter and Cora Gallegos; and his two sisters, Diane (Gerald) Duffy of Oxnard, California and Geriane (Jeffrey) Waufle of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Don was blessed with visiting his entire immediate family and several special friends just prior to his death. He also spent time with his two sisters, Diane and Gerianne, as well as other family members who made him laugh, smile and frown. He was a gift to all who knew him.
His greatest joy was his family and sharing his love of history, traveling the United States, fly fishing on the Snake and Madison Rivers, watching nature change, walking on the beach and riding four wheelers outside his cabin in Island Park near Yellowstone.
Don graduated in 1963 from Nampa High School and was active in drama his junior and senior year. He attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho and earned a BA in drama with an emphasis in technical theater. Don worked at KBGL/KISU the public television station from around 1970 to 1982 as producer and station manager and helped set the station up. Don went on to work at Bannock Regional Medical Center as Public Relations Director and started Pocatello’s first infant car seat program, a pastoral care program with volunteer clergy, the Teddy Bear Clinic, Bubble Gum Run and was instrumental in creating Idaho’s first hospital-based Life Flight EMS helicopter service.
“Ocian in view! O! The Joy…Great joy in the camp we are now in view of the Ocian, the great Pacific Octean which we have been So long anxious to See.”
~William Clark, Nov. 7, 1805
A celebration of life memorial is planned for 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Gleneden Beach, Oregon at the Gleneden Beach Community Center.
