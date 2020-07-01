Dorothy J. Todd, 86, of Lincoln City, met the Lord on Saturday, June 20th, after suffering from pulmonary edema in the care of Hospice.
She was born on July 13, 1933 in Tucumcari, New Mexico, to Eugene and Tona (Sylvester) Prewitt. She worked as a Southern Pacific railroad secretary for over thirty five years before retiring and moving to Lincoln City with her husband to be near her father.
This beloved mother and friend will be missed dearly and is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Her husband, Arlin, daughter, Donna Sue, and sons, Clifford and Sydney, preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Lincoln City in which she was an active member and volunteer. She loved angel figurines and to any one who knew her, she was an angel of kindness and virtue.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a public funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.