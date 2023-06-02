James Douglas Woodall, “Doug” or “Poop” to those that knew and loved him, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 23, 2023. He was 87.
The original owner and creator of Gallucci’s in Lincoln City and Newport, and Mister Critter’s Pizza in Depoe Bay and Newport, he was a valuable contributor to his Oregon Coast community and his pizzas were unmatched! When you see the pizza guy on the logo of Gallucci’s, that’s Doug – an artist put a representation of his likeness in the logo. The family is so happy that even after all of these years and owners, Gallucci’s still uses the likeness of him in their logo.
Doug owned the famous “Movie House” on the Siletz River for many years. He used to walk his friends through the house and tell them all of the neat things about the making of the film, “Sometimes a Great Notion.” He was always very proud to be a part of the house’s history, and even later in life, built many replicas of the home out of balsawood and love.
Doug loved and was loved. He will be deeply missed. The 250 words that we are allotted can’t possibly cover all of the things we want to say about our dear friend, so please go to this URL and read a little bit about what made him so special to his family and friends: https://www.bunkerslv.com/tributes/doug-woodall.
