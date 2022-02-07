Douglas Gene Ashley, 63, of Lincoln City, Ore., passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Doug was born on Nov. 28, 1958, in Longview, Wash. When he was ten years old, the family moved to Castle Rock just north of Longview. Doug was active in sports and served as class president before graduating from Castle Rock High School with top honors. Shortly after high school, Doug joined the United States Air Force and married his true love Jean (Aberle) Ashley, on Nov. 2, 1979.
Doug spent one of the eight years of his service career in Sicily, Italy, on a remote assignment. Doug, then a father of three, felt the hardship from being away from his young family. Also, during his military service, he achieved his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology.
After being honorably discharged, he and Jean relocated back to the Northwest. They found residence in Lincoln City, Oregon in 1989, remaining there until Doug’s passing. Doug and Jean opened three pizza restaurants. He established a reading program for children, rewarding them with a free pizza when a book was read.
Following his time as an owner, he continued to manage restaurants. He then moved into the brewery, creating a passion for brewing beer until his retirement in 2020. He volunteered in various community areas, including serving as Lincoln City Chamber President.
Doug enjoyed cooking, woodworking and meeting new people. He loved being in the kitchen with his children Andy, Alicia, Steven, and Nerrisa, creating special meals. Doug will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved his cherished family.
Doug is survived by his wife Jean; children, Andy (Renee Le Doux), Alicia (Ricardo Gonzalez), Steven (Cassee), and Nerrisa Johnson (Chris); grandchildren, Logan, Wyatt, Adalea, Ellawyn, Jack Johnson, and Kellen Johnson; father Gerald; brothers, David (Kathy) and Dennis (Wanda); and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2022 at The Beach Club & Event Center, Lincoln City, Ore. The family requests donations sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in place of sending flowers.
