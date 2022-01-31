An Oregon native and longtime Lincoln City resident, Gloria passed away on Jan. 14, 2022 Tigard, Ore., just shy of her 92nd birthday.
Gloria was born on Jan. 25, 1930 in Oregon City, the first of four children to Francis and Edith Hutchins. She graduated from Bend High School in 1947 before entering her higher education career at Lewis and Clark College, where she graduated in 1951 with an education degree. Right out of college, Gloria taught P.E. at Taft High School. Gloria went on to earn her doctorate in corrective physical education from the University of Oregon. Gloria’s work took her to San Jose State University where she was a professor in the Women’s Department of Physical Education from 1962 to 1987. Her special area of interest was in the area of kinesiology and adaptive physical education. She received awards and letters of recognition in her work with the California Wheelchair Association’s Wheelchair Games. She also specialized in teaching adaptive archery to blind athletes. Gloria had a great admiration for the Special Olympics.
While she never had children of her own, Gloria’s young nieces and nephews always knew they were getting something special when mail arrived from “Auntie Gloria” with her impeccable calligraphy on the label.
Gloria enjoyed all things whimsical and had a great sense of humor and hearty laugh. She was always appreciative and encouraging, making the hearer feel that they were somehow more gifted after having spoken with her. Gloria loved horses, dogs and cats and showed that love with treats.
After retiring, Gloria lived in Tualatin before moving to Lincoln City. She enjoyed going to the opera, playing in the hand bell choir at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church, and was a member of the Oregon Coast Recorder Society.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Edith Hutchins, and her brother, Ned Hutchins. She is survived by a sister, Nan McMillin, and brother, Miles Hutchins; six nieces and nephews and over 20 great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oregon Special Olympics.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.