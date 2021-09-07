Marian was a long time resident of Lincoln City before moving to Tigard, Oregon to be nearer to family members after the death of both her husband Robert and her sister Irene Dolbey. Marian really loved life on the coast and was an active member of the DBE (Daughters of the British Empire) chapter. Marian attended mass at her husband Roberts’ parish as well as the Lutheran church with her sister Irene and Eric. She was a volunteer with the local historical society and shared good times with a rescued kitty. Marian was born in Derbyshire,UK, and immigrated to the Union of South Africa after the war where she met her husband, Robert. They immigrated to the USA in 1962 and embraced their new life in this country. She leaves behind her brother-in-law Eric, niece and nephew Pamela and Paul, as well as their children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved by all and our prayers are offered for her repose. A private memorial service is planned for the near future at Lincoln City.
