Edwin Martin Forbes was born on September 11th 1931 to Edwin Hawthorne Forbes and Mildred Elizabeth Loftus.
He joined the Army at 17 in 1948. Served 6 years and served abroad in Europe and Japan. After serving his country he met Helen Louise Campbell and the two got married in Las Vegas on April 13th 1957. Together they had 6 children together, Edwin III, Toni, Cheri, Ruby, Robert and Peggy.
He worked for McDonnell Douglas Corporation in Long Beach, California and retired after 35 long years. After doing some traveling around his wife and him decided to settle down in the quiet town of Otis, Oregon in 1989.
He is survived by his wife, 5 living children, 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. On March 11th, 2020 he joined his eldest son Edwin III in heaven. He was loved greatly by his family. He had many traditions that together we will all keep carrying on.
The family is having a service amongst themselves.
