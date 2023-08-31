Edwin “Sam” Samuel Melsheimer

Edwin Samuel Melsheimer, known to all as Sam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sat., Aug. 12, 2023 at the age of 78. As a husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Sam understood the rhythm and timing in life throughout his many adventures.
He graduated Ole Miss in 1968 with a degree in accounting. While at Ole Miss he served as Distinguished Drum Major for the Ole Miss Rebel college marching band. He was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he went to work for a coffee company in New Orleans as the import/export accounting controller. In 1970, he joined the British Petroleum Company and worked on the construction of the Alaskan pipeline. Two years later, he was assigned to a copper mine in Papua New Guinea. After his career with British Petroleum, he moved to Portland, Oregon and was awarded a contract with ODOT to created and install the freeway signage for Interstate 5. He later settled in Lincoln City, Oregon where he met his wife, Therese Morris, and continued his career at Devils Lake Rock Company. In 2020, Therese and Sam sold the company and retired.
Sam is survived by his wife Therese Morris of 34 years; niece Joan Fowler; niece Laura Callaway; niece Amy Horne; nephew Eric Fowler; daughter McKeen Butler; stepson Casey Young; step grandson Michael Young; stepdaughter Ryann Young; step grandchildren, Jaztyn Higgins, Tayen Wilson, Bella Wilson and Missy Hedberg; and granddaughter Alexis Young.
If you are thinking of or wanting to send a memorial for Sam, he preferred Angels Anonymous, Inc., P.O. Box 554, Lincoln City, OR 97367. Their mission is to help provide immediate and basic services for those in need.
Crown Cremation and Burial Services will be providing the services. They are located at 8970 S.W. Tualatin Sherwood Rd. in Tualatin, Oregon 97062. Crowncremationservices.com is their website where this obituary will be posted.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.
