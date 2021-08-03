Beloved Mom,
Grammie, Sister, Aunt and Friend Forever with us.
Elaine Louise Thomas, a proud tribal elder with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians was born September 21, 1950 in Toledo, Oregon.
She was the daughter of Alton and Edythe (Logan) Butler. She passed away on July 18, 2021 in Salem, surrounded by family. Elaine grew up in Lincoln City and graduated from Taft High School in 1969.
She spent many weekends picking fern all over Cascade Head with her dad, brothers, and kids. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her sisters, and brothers and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elaine was best known as Grammie. She liked camping, family barbeques, rafting, working with flowers, going to the casinos, going to the Rogue River, going on trips with the Elders, spending time at the ball fields and mat side cheering on her grandkids and their friends, attending powwows, concerts at the casinos, road trips, swimming, water aerobics, shopping, and solitaire. She and her cousin enjoyed a trip abroad to Europe.
Elaine retired from Chemawa Indian Health Clinic where she worked in the optometry department.
She is survived by her two sons Dennis (Sara) of Baker City, Oregon, Shawn (Brittney) of Dallas, her daughter Kim of Dallas, grandchildren Wakien (Nikki) of West Salem, Cierra, Kyler, Brayden, Gabriel, Tamina, Lillard, Elijah, great grandchildren Braelynn and Aubriella, brothers Reginold Sr. (Lilly) and Charles (Sally) of Siletz, sisters Nancy and Eloise of Siletz, Patricia (Jim) Fredrickson of Rose Lodge and Sylvia of Lincoln City, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her father Alton Butler, mother Edythe Butler, her brothers Nathaniel Butler, Delmer Butler Sr., Ronald Butler Sr., Darwin Simmons, James McCormick, Alfred “Buck” Butler, and Alton Elmer “Pete” Butler.
Elaine will always be in the hearts of all those that met her. She was most often found giving time and energy to others. She was a one of a kind and will never be forgotten and will forever be missed.
The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 28th at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon, followed by interment at Logan Family Cemetery in Otis, Oregon. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.