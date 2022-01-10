Long time Neotsu resident Emily J. Rogers, 69, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Emily was active in the local art community for more than 30 years; owning the Ryan Art Gallery until retiring in 2018 and serving on the Lincoln City Arts Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Hoover and sister Melinda Cowdery. She is survived by her sister Julie Peters and family; stepchildren, Dana and Darin Hoover and their spouses; and grandchild Leah.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cultural Center.
An informal open house celebration of her life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 15, 2022 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center where she volunteered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.