Emma Irene (Gabriel) Heater was born Jan. 11, 1925 in the village of Comstock, Nebraska, where she attended eight years of school.
She was the 7th child of 10 born to Keith and Laura Gabriel. All have preceded her in death. Her family moved to Broken Bow, Nebraska, and she started high school. In January 1940, she moved with her family to Newberg, OR and finished high school. It was there she met her high school sweetheart, Charles Heater. They were married on Nov. 13, 1942, and a son, Charles Ray, was born in 1943.
While her husband “Chuck” was away in the service during WWII, she worked in a float factory in Newberg. Later she moved with her son Ray to Portland and was employed by The National Identification Service until Chuck was discharged from the Navy. In 1945 they moved to Rose Lodge, OR. Another son, Frank, was born in 1946, and Emma became a stay-at-home mom.
She was involved in many school activities: president of the P.T.A., treasurer of lunchroom, a member of the County school board, as well as other activities. She loved sports and participated in softball, bowling, golf, senior swim exercises, and loved watching football with her husband.
In 1962 she entered the workforce, again, at an exclusive mens and womens dress shop, “The Beach Toggery,” in Oceanlake. While there, she helped the owners present fashion shows, even modeling in some. Emma and the other employee would manage the shop when the owners were on a buying trip or vacation.
She started at Lincoln Bank in Oceanlake in 1970 and worked there until her husband retired. They began traveling to Yuma, AZ for a few months every winter, in addition to many cruises. On their Golden Anniversary, their family hosted a celebration and buffet luncheon at the local Elks Lodge. 125 friends and family attended. They followed this with a cruise through the Panama Canal.
Emma is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, her two sons Charles “Ray” (& Daphne) of Bend, OR, Frank (& Margo) of Rose Lodge, OR, three grandchildren (Casey, Lisa & Andrea), six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
