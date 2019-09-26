Erwin Frederick Winter, 85, passed away on September 16, 2019, in his Otis home.
Erwin was born on January 29, 1934 in Portland, Oregon. He married Betty Winter and had four children: Christopher, Erwin, Eric and Elizabeth; as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Erwin is preceded in death by his son Christopher.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lincoln City. There will be a 12:30 p.m. rosary ceremony followed by a 1 p.m. mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Augustine Catholic Church.
