Evelyn Warkentin Nickel

Evelyn “Evy” Warkentin Nickel was born April 12, 1931 in Dallas, Oregon to parents Henry and Elizabeth Warkentin. She passed away May 24, 2023 at the Dallas Retirement Rehabilitation Center at age 92 as the result of a stroke.
The youngest of four children, she was preceded in death by sisters Grace Willems, Ruth Goertzen and brother Ben Warkentin.
She was a socially precocious child, singing duets in church starting at age five. Evy planned her own birthday party at age six asking her mother to write down her menu, the guest list and who would bring the children to the party. Evy had a gift for fun and hosting expert parties all her life.
After high school she attended bible college and met and married her soul mate, John L. Nickel, on Ground Hog’s Day 1950 in Shafter, California. While John completed his Ph.D. at U.C. Berkeley, Evy studied design.
They went on to have two much loved children Carol Carter of Dallas, Oregon and John A. “Tony” Nickel of Mount Hermon, California. She is survived by three grandchildren Courtney Barnes of Danville, Kentucky, Clayton Carter of Portland, Oregon, Anna Nickel of San Jose, California, and five great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive.
Throughout married life, John and Evy lived in eight countries and visited many more. While John worked as a professor, scientist and executive, Evy took on many interesting occupations. She had a television show in Africa where she taught arts, crafts and homemaking skills. She taught English as a Second Language in Cambodia for the U.S. State Department and also helped establish a school in Colombia, which is still flourishing.
Evy was an avid tennis player and a good enough golfer and swimmer. She was a singer, talented in arts and crafts, and active in church all of her life.
John and Evy retired to Roads End in Lincoln City in 1990. In 2009, John preceded Evy in death.
Evy remained active in the community and at St. James Santiago Episcopal Church, helping establish the Community Meal Program and the St. James Santiago School.
A service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 15, 2023 at St. James Santiago Church. The church is located at 2490 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the St. James Santiago Church Youth Camping and Scholarship fund, a favorite charity of Evy’s.
