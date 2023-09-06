Flora Gae “DeForest” Craven, 88, died on Aug. 26, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born, July 16, 1935 in Lincoln City, Oregon to Thurlough “Pat” DeForest and Florence “Wright” Calbick.
Flora was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard G. Craven, and her parents Pat DeForest and Florence “DeForest” Calbick.
Flora was survived by her three sons, Stephen P. Craven (wife, Lorraine) of North Dakota, Larry D. Craven (wife, Monica) of Montana, and Timothy W. Craven (wife, Wendy) of Washington; six grandchildren, Matthew G. Craven, Timothy Craven, Daniel Craven, Matt Craven, Lydia Craven, and Jay Abbott; plus nine great-grandchildren, Gage Craven, Cooper Craven, Bryce Craven, Gavin Craven, Owen Craven, Cameron Craven, Khloe Craven, Ady Craven, and Emmett Craven; sister Stella “Willcutt” Taug; brother Timothy Willcutt,; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Doug Hudson of John Day, Oregon.
Flora loved gardening, antique collecting, and quilting.
A special “Thank You” to Guardian Angel Home in Post Falls, Idaho, the staff, nurses, Amy and Tara for their outstanding daily care, and to Hospice of North Idaho for their compassionate care of our mother.
Bell Tower Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
