Dr. Frank Nettleship passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2021 at his home in Lincoln City, OR.
Frank was born in Portland, OR on June 18, 1940 the only child of Frank and Helen (Puhaty) Nettleship. He attended Washington High School, Seattle University and Oregon State University.
He completed dental school at OHSU and proudly served in the Navy after graduation. Frank practiced dentistry for an amazing 52 years-practicing in Portland and Lincoln City. Dentistry was a huge part of Frank’s life and he truly cared about his patients.
As a nature lover, Frank fulfilled his dream of living on the Oregon Coast for the past 40 years where he enjoyed sailing, fishing and photography.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janet along with sons, Ross, Wesley, Frank (Jillian) and daughter Laura; and two grandsons, Frank V and Walter.
We will all miss him dearly, whether it’s as a husband, father, grandfather, friend or dentist.
We honor a life that was lived to the fullest. We honor a spirit now free. You’ll long be remembered whenever we say: “Fairwinds and a following sea!”
There will be a private interment at Taft Pioneer Cemetery.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Bateman Funeral Home, Newport, OR
